BIZ: PolTex Foods whips out Polish-style Texas staples at new spot

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PolTex Foods owner Shadow Crouch stands in front of his food trailer in the gazebo area of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Marble Falls, 501 FM 2147. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

PolTex Foods has a new location to serve its Polish-inspired Texas fare at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Mable Falls, 501 FM 2147. Situated on a hill overlooking Lake Marble Falls, the unique food trailer has been serving Highland Lakes residents since 2020 at different pop-up spots.

It moved into a permanent space in Marble Falls earlier this year.

“We were bouncing around a little bit, but now we’re here,” said owner Shadow Crouch. “People are just loving it.”

He had the idea for a Polish-Texan fusion food trailer while cooking with his wife, Patrycja, a native of Poland.

“I was making potato pancakes one day, and I said, ‘Wait a minute. We’re in Texas. Let’s roll it up into a taco,’” he said. “It was to die for. That’s when I knew we had to do something with it.”

The PolTex Foods menu currently includes burgers, Polish pizza, potato pancakes, and pita tacos. The trailer also dishes out potato folded tacos.

“The potato folded taco is really where we shine,” Crouch said. “That’s our PolTex origin.”

The trailer is open from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays. Follow the PolTex Foods Facebook page to stay up to date on changing hours and new menu items.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.