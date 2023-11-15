BCISD picks Christmas card, announces new high school classes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet High School junior Calton Schmidt designed the winning 2023 Christmas card for the school district. It was unveiled at the Board of Trustees meeting Nov. 13. Courtesy photo

Burnet school board trustees chose the 2023 Christmas card design during their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 13. The board also heard a presentation on new high school classes available in 2024-25, approved a resolution establishing an education foundation, and agreed to cast its 1,368 votes for the five incumbents on the Burnet Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Burnet High School junior Calton Schmidt created the winning design for the card the district will send out as its holiday greetings. A card is chosen each year from artwork submitted by students in all grades.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Rachel Jones told the board about the new high school courses, which include:

Game Programming and Design, to complement the Computer Science Pathway;

Statistics, to serve as an additional on-level math option toward a graduation endorsement;

and English Language Development and Acquisition, to provide a state-approved elective credit for newcomers to the country.

They will be available in the high school’s Course Guide as students and families begin selecting classes this winter.

Plans begin in January to establish an education foundation for the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District. The nonprofit will support the district’s education causes by raising money to augment resources for instruction. Texas has 2,607 education foundations, including the Marble Falls Education Foundation for Marble Falls ISD.

The Board of Trustees’ next meeting is 6 p.m. Dec. 18 in the BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet.

