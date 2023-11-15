SUBSCRIBE NOW

2023 Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive Dec. 6

11/15/23 | DailyTrib.com
Toy drive at Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls

Drop off toy donations at Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls (pictured), 2301 U.S. 281, or the Burnet Fire Station, 2002 U.S. 281 South, from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. File photo

The generosity of Highland Lakes residents is never more evident than during the annual toy drive held on the first Wednesday in December by The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. This year’s event is from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 6.

The Christmas spirit is bright all day at the two toy and money drop-off locations, one in Burnet and the other in Marble Falls. Donations will be split among Highland Lakes Christmas is for KidsBurnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach

KBEY morning show host Mac McClennahan will broadcast live from the Burnet Fire Station, 2002 U.S. 281 South, while KBEY Operations Manager Ben Shields will be on the air at Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls, 2301 U.S. 281 North.

You can bring toys and money to either location.

The 2022 drive collected $7,033 and hundreds of new toys, including bicycles. Shields hopes to top last year’s take and has challenged McClennahan to a friendly battle.

“Let’s see who can inspire the most donations,” he said in the challenge to his co-worker. “It’s Burnet versus Marble Falls. Santa South versus Santa North!”

