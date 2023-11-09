NEW BIZ: Shop natural curatives at Hippie Dippie Holistic Market

Amber Bell in front of a wall of natural health products at her Llano store, Hippie Dippie Holistic Market. Bell wants to share her passion for holistic remedies and treatments with her community. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The name says it all. Hippie Dippie Holistic Market is a wellspring of natural wellness products, including oils, tinctures, teas, and ointments. The new shop at 1250 Texas 29 East in Llano held a grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Its products can be used as illness remedies or preventatives, said owner Amber Bell, who doubles as a shopkeeper and a guide through the world of holistic treatments.

“Holistic is a specific view, but I think it’s needed, and a lot of people are coming around to it,” she told DailyTrib.com. “I’m honestly surprised at how many people are into this. The people that walk into my door either know what they want and they’re already into it, or they don’t know what they want but they’re wanting to start.”

“Holistic” refers to the idea that everything is interconnected — body, mind, and spirit. Holistic medicine uses natural means to cure or prevent disease rather than just treating the symptoms, according to the Institute for Holistic Health Studies at Western Connecticut State University. Hippie Dippie Holistic Market is open for business at 1250 Texas 29 East on the outskirts of Llano. The shop offers an abundance of organic wellness products. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Bell, a Llano native, wanted to share her love for natural medicine with her hometown, which led to the opening of Hippie Dippie Holistic Market.

She hopes to expand the store’s offerings in the future to include locally sourced organic produce and meat as well as classes on holistic home practices, such as making sourdough starters, infusing oils with herbs, and whipping up fire cider.

She named the market after leaning into a joke her father would make whenever she was walking around the house with tallow on her face or wearing a castor oil pack: “There she goes with that hippie-dippie stuff again,” he would say.

Hippie Dippie Holistic Market in Llano is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Keep up with shop updates on Facebook or email hippiedippiehm@yahoo.com.

