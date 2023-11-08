13 state propositions pass; judge retirement age amendment fails
Voters in Burnet and Llano counties approved 13 of the 14 proposed constitutional amendments on Election Day, mirroring statewide results. Proposition 13, which would have increased the mandatory retirement age for state judges, was the only one to fail.
Among the passing amendments were major property tax relief for homeowners and childcare facilities, improvements to water and power infrastructure and broadband internet access, big money for Texas State Parks, and a cost-of-living adjustment for retired teachers.
LOCAL AND STATE RESULTS
Proposition 1, House Joint Resolution 126 — Passed
Protects a resident’s right “to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management” on land they own or lease.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 6,105 votes, 82.56 percent
- Against — 1,290 votes, 17.44 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 4,567, 84.26 percent
- Against — 853, 15.74 percent
STATE
- For — 2,022,396, 79.03 percent
- Against — 536,734, 20.97 percent
Proposition 2, Senate Joint Resolution 64 — Passed
Allows local governments to exempt childcare facilities from ad valorem taxes and also to define “childcare facility” and determine what makes a property eligible.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 4,491, 61.63 percent
- Against — 2,796, 38.37 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 3,265, 61.93 percent
- Against — 2,007, 38.07 percent
STATE
- For — 1,626,303, 64.78 percent
- Against — 884,196, 35.22 percent
Proposition 3, HJR 132 — Passed
Prohibits the Texas Legislature from enacting a so-called “wealth tax.”
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 5,649, 78.09 percent
- Against — 1,585, 21.91 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 4,285, 80.7 percent
- Against — 1,025, 19.3 percent
STATE
- For — 1,709,653, 67.88 percent
- Against — 808,980, 32.12 percent
Proposition 4, HJR 2 — Passed
Makes several changes to the Texas Constitution relating to ad valorem taxes, including a temporary limit on the appraised value of property, which cannot increase by more than 20 percent per year for the next three years. Also increases property tax exemptions for public school purposes to $100,000 from $40,000.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 6,822, 92.21 percent
- Against — 576, 7.79 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 4,925, 91.25 percent
- Against — 472, 8.75 percent
STATE
- For — 2,118,086, 83.43 percent
- Against — 420,537, 16.57 percent
Proposition 5, HJR 3 — Passed
Creates the Texas University Fund and allows up to $100 million of the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund to support applicable universities.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 4,111, 56.56 percent
- Against — 3,158, 43.44 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 3,006, 57.02 percent
- Against — 2,266, 42.98 percent
STATE
- For — 1,619,618, 64.35 percent
- Against — 897,405, 35.65 percent
Proposition 6, SJR 75 — Passed
Creates a $1 billion Texas Water Fund to be administered by the Texas Water Development Board for new water supply sources and to repair infrastructure for existing sources.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 5,486, 75.28 percent
- Against — 1,801, 24.72 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 4,050, 75.98 percent
- Against — 1,280, 24.02 percent
STATE
- For — 1,966,508, 77.64 percent
- Against — 566,241, 22.36 percent
Proposition 7, SJR 93 — Passed
Creates a $5 billion Texas Energy Fund to “support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 4,871, 66.78 percent
- Against — 2,423, 33.22 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 3,696, 69.58 percent
- Against — 1,616, 30.42 percent
STATE
- For — 1,641,453, 64.92 percent
- Against — 886,991, 35.08 percent
Proposition 8, HJR 125 — Passed
Creates a $1.5 billion Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand access to high-speed internet statewide.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 4,896, 67.21 percent
- Against — 2,389, 32.79 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 3,622, 68.21 percent
- Against — 1,688, 31.79 percent
STATE
- For — 1,747,713, 69.45 percent
- Against — 768,928, 30.55 percent
Proposition 9, HJR 2 — Passed
Allows the Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment for retired teachers.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 6,040, 81.72 percent
- Against — 1,351, 18.28 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 4,268, 79.35 percent
- Against — 1,111, 20.65 percent
STATE
- For — 2,141,913, 83.73 percent
- Against — 416,191, 16.27 percent
Proposition 10, SJR 87 — Passed
Authorizes the Legislature to exempt personal property of medical and biomedical manufacturers from ad valorem taxes.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 3,785, 52.53 percent
- Against — 3,421, 47.47 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 2,876, 55.17 percent
- Against — 2,337, 44.83 percent
STATE
- For — 1,368,072, 54.99 percent
- Against — 1,119,878, 45.01 percent
Proposition 11, SJR 32 — Passed
Includes El Paso County on a list of counties in which conservation and reclamation districts could issue bonds supported by property taxes for the development of public recreational facilities.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 4,074, 58.8 percent
- Against — 2,855, 41.2 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 2,776, 56.48 percent
- Against — 2,139, 43.52 percent
STATE
- For — 1,524,137, 63.34 percent
- Against — 882,008, 36.66 percent
Proposition 12, HJR 134 — Passed
Abolishes the position of county treasurer in Galveston County and allows the county’s commissioners court to employ a qualified person to conduct the duties of the treasurer.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 3,748, 56.93 percent
- Against — 2,836, 43.07 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 2,592, 56.69 percent
- Against — 1,980, 43.31 percent
STATE
- For — 1,210,650, 52.94 percent
- Against — 1,076,247, 47.06 percent
Proposition 13, HJR 107 — Failed
Would have increased the mandatory retirement age of state judges and justices from 75 to 79 and set the lowest possible proposed mandatory retirement age at 75.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 2,725, 37.76 percent
- Against — 4,491, 62.24 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 2,061, 39.53 percent
- Against — 3,153, 60.47 percent
STATE
- For — 931,115, 37.31 percent
- Against — 1,564,688, 62.69 percent
Proposition 14, SJR 74 — Passed
Allows for the establishment of a Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, dedicating $1 billion to the creation and improvement of Texas State Parks.
BURNET COUNTY
- For — 5,410, 74.29 percent
- Against — 1,872, 25.71 percent
LLANO COUNTY
- For — 3,851, 73.27 percent
- Against — 1,405, 26.73 percent
STATE
- For — 1,925,767, 76.51 percent
- Against — 591,128, 23.49 percent