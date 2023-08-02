Baylor Scott & White-Marble Falls earns high distinction for pneumonia treatment

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls recently received the highest distinction a hospital can earn in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Hospitals report. The High Performing rating was for its treatment of pneumonia. File photo

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls received a High Performing rating for its treatment of pneumonia in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Hospitals report released on Tuesday, Aug. 1. A High Performing rating is the highest distinction a hospital can earn.

The Marble Falls hospital was one of 26 Baylor Scott & White facilities recognized in that category for at least one common care procedure or condition. Also receiving the highest rating for pneumonia were the medical centers in Taylor, Pflugerville, Austin, and Buda.

Baylor Scott & White is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas. Four of its facilities were ranked in the top 10 nationally for a specialty, including the medical center in Dallas, which was No. 2 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and No. 5 in Texas.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings have been published by U.S. News & World Report for 34 years. Hospitals are rated for excellent care for the most complex cases in 14 adult specialties. More than 4,500 hospitals are evaluated. Only 12 percent of those receive Best Hospitals rankings.

This year, Baylor Scott & White received more Best Hospitals honors with a nationally ranked specialty than any other health system in Texas.

