Granite Shoals water system stabilized but restrictions remain

New pumps and motors have been installed at the Bluebriar pump station in Granite Shoals, bringing the city’s water system back online after nearly two weeks. A tarp covers the new equipment to protect the system's electronics from heat exposure. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Essential repairs have brought a level of security back to the Granite Shoals water system following recent crippling pump failures, but Stage 3 water restrictions remain in place until at least Aug. 8, Mayor Kiel Arnone told residents via social media on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“Today our new pump at our Bluebriar pump facility was installed.” Arnone’s post reads. “The pump is operational but will need an additional inspection of the electrical system before we are able to discuss dropping to Stage 2 in our drought contingency plan. We ask that you continue to conserve water and we will be putting out more information as it becomes available.”

Stage 3 restrictions are mandatory and severely limit outdoor watering in the city, aiming for an overall 30 percent reduction in usage. Stage 2 restrictions are less restrictive with a 20-percent reduction goal. Granite Shoals draws its water from Lake LBJ, which is supplied by Lake Buchanan and the Llano River, both of which are at historic lows.

The cities of Marble Falls and Burnet will be under mandatory Stage 3 water restrictions starting Thursday, Aug. 3, due to the extreme heat and prolonged drought across Texas.

Pump repairs were completed on Tuesday, returning the Granite Shoals water system to near-normal functionality, Utilities Superintendent Josh Hisey told DailyTrib.com. Although further electric work is needed, the system is now capable of effectively serving the city, he said.

“We now have two fully operational pumps, and two new motors and two new pumps that will act as backups (are) on the way,” Hisey continued.

The water system works off of two main pumps but has been down to one since the July pump failure, which was caused by a lightning strike in June that took out one pump and damaged the other.

Hisey noted that Granite Shoals residents have been compliant with Stage 3 restrictions since implementation on July 19. The city’s new water meter system digitally monitors the amount of water used across the city. He estimated that only 15 violations took place out of 2,700 residences over the past two weeks.

dakota@thepicayune.com

