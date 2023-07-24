USPS hiring local assistant rural carriers

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring assistant rural carriers in the Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano-area ZIP codes, which are in Texas 3 District.

The carriers deliver and collect packages along assigned routes in rural areas. The entry-level position offers a bi-weekly starting salary of $19.94 an hour. Experience gained as a rural carrier could lead to a full-time position for some applicants.

“The Postal Service is the second-largest employer in the United States,” said Becky Hernandez, a USPS strategic communications specialist. “We offer our team variety, training, and ways to move up. We have specific programs for recent grads and skills matching for applicants with military experience.”

The job also offers flexible hours, allowing carriers the choice to deliver on weekends, holidays, or up to seven days a week.

Duties for assistant rural carriers include sorting, lifting, and pushing moderate to heavy loads of mail and packages to prepare them for delivery; delivering mail along an assigned route; and picking up mail from customers.

Rural carriers are required to work inside and outside, regardless of weather conditions. Carriers might have to provide their own vehicle for the job.

The U.S. Postal Service employs more than 600,000 Americans nationwide in over 34,000 locations.

To apply, visit the USPS website.

