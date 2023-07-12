MFPD pushing pups to relieve crowding

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This adorable pooch recently went up for adoption at the Marble Falls Animal Control facility, which is at capacity. The Marble Falls Police Department is holding an adoption day every Friday through August to remedy the overcrowding. Facebook photo

Adopt a pooch during the dog days of summer. With its Animal Control facility at capacity, the Marble Falls Police Department is holding an adoption day on Fridays from July 14 through the end of August.

The events are from 9 a.m. to noon at the police station, 606 Avenue N.

“Our goal is to try and get some dogs out there,” Animal Control Officer Nate Harrell said. “We’re hoping it will be a way to draw some people in.”

More adoptions means more space at the city shelter.

“We’re pretty much at capacity,” Harrell said. “We get a dog adopted out, and automatically, we get another dog coming in.”

The situation is not unique to Marble Falls Animal Control.

“All the shelters in the area seem to be overflowing,” Harrell said. “We’ve had a lot of people abandoning dogs lately. We’ve had quite a bit of that.”

Dogs are also escaping from their yards, which can lead to unwanted consequences.

“People’s dogs are getting pregnant, and they’re ‘unplanned pregnancies,’” Harrell said. “People don’t know what to do with them, so they’re deciding to (abandon) them places.”

Along with adopting from local shelters, spaying and neutering pets can keep the stray population under control.

You don’t have to be looking for a new family member to attend the adoption events. Animal lovers can stop by for lemonade, dog cuddles, and conversations with MFPD staff.

“We always like to meet everybody in town and get to know people,” Harrell said. “It’s good for the dogs, too. It gives them somebody else to get to know other than just me. It gives them a little bit of socialization.”

Follow the Marble Falls Animal Control’s Facebook page for adoptable and lost-and-found animals in the city.

