Last chance to vote early in local races; Election Day is May 4

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Early voting for local races in Burnet and Llano counties ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

Visit DailyTrib.com’s local elections guide to see who is on the ballot and learn about the candidates’ takes on key issues facing their respective constituencies.

BURNET COUNTY

Local elections include the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees and the city councils of Bertram, Burnet, Granite Shoals, Marble Falls, and Meadowlakes.

Races in Cottonwood Shores, Highland Haven, and the Marble Falls school district were canceled due to a lack of candidates.

Voters can view sample ballots on the Burnet County Elections website.

Early voting locations are:

AgriLife Extension Auditorium, 607 N. Vanderveer St. in Burnet

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Each site is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.

EARLY VOTING NUMBERS

Below is the total number of in-person early votes cast in each respective election as of 10:45 a.m. April 30:

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District — 329

City of Burnet — 194

City of Granite Shoals — 141

City of Marble Falls — 129

City of Meadowlakes — 154

City of Bertram — 3

LLANO COUNTY

Local elections include the Llano ISD board and the cities of Llano and Sunrise Beach Village.

Voters can view sample ballots on the Llano County Elections website.

Early voting locations are:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive

Each site is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.

EARLY VOTING NUMBERS

Below is the total number of in-person early votes cast in each race as of 10:30 a.m. April 30:

Llano Independent School District — 976

City of Llano — 263

City of Sunrise Beach Village — 147

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.