Last chance to vote early in local races; Election Day is May 4
Early voting for local races in Burnet and Llano counties ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Election Day is Saturday, May 4.
Visit DailyTrib.com’s local elections guide to see who is on the ballot and learn about the candidates’ takes on key issues facing their respective constituencies.
BURNET COUNTY
Local elections include the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees and the city councils of Bertram, Burnet, Granite Shoals, Marble Falls, and Meadowlakes.
Races in Cottonwood Shores, Highland Haven, and the Marble Falls school district were canceled due to a lack of candidates.
Voters can view sample ballots on the Burnet County Elections website.
Early voting locations are:
- AgriLife Extension Auditorium, 607 N. Vanderveer St. in Burnet
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
- Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road
Each site is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
EARLY VOTING NUMBERS
Below is the total number of in-person early votes cast in each respective election as of 10:45 a.m. April 30:
- Burnet Consolidated Independent School District — 329
- City of Burnet — 194
- City of Granite Shoals — 141
- City of Marble Falls — 129
- City of Meadowlakes — 154
- City of Bertram — 3
LLANO COUNTY
Local elections include the Llano ISD board and the cities of Llano and Sunrise Beach Village.
Voters can view sample ballots on the Llano County Elections website.
Early voting locations are:
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano
- Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.
- Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive
Each site is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
EARLY VOTING NUMBERS
Below is the total number of in-person early votes cast in each race as of 10:30 a.m. April 30:
- Llano Independent School District — 976
- City of Llano — 263
- City of Sunrise Beach Village — 147