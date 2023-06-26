SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

 Realtors group taking scholarship applications; deadline July 14

06/26/23 | Nathan Bush
Highland Lakes Association of Realtors

Applications for scholarships from the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors are due by July 14. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Highland Lakes Association of Realtors is accepting applications from current college students for seven scholarships worth $2,000 each. The submission deadline is July 14.

The group awards scholarships each year.

“We want to support the community,” said Association Executive Luanne Coleman. “This is one of the ways we do that.”

The scholarship program has no age limit. All applicants must have completed at least one 12-hour semester at a university, junior/community college, or trade/technical school and have a grade-point average of 2.75 or better.

Submissions should include a brief essay detailing the applicant’s aspirations for the next five to 10 years, an unofficial transcript, and a headshot or photo.

Recipients will be chosen from two groups:

  • immediate family of HLAR members who graduated from an accredited high school prior to Jan. 1, 2023;
  • and residents who graduated from an accredited high school in Burnet County or Llano County prior to Jan. 1, 2023.

The HLAR’s Professional Development Committee will review applicants before winners are chosen.

“We redact all the personal information,” Coleman said. “The Professional Development Committee gets (the applications), and they rank them and select the recipients.”

Winners will be announced on Aug. 8. 

Go to the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors’ scholarship webpage to apply or call 830-693-5787 for more information.

nathan@thepicayune.com

Nathan Bush

See author's posts

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

MFISD funds paving, school safety projects

06/20/23 | Nathan Bush

Faith Academy spring 2023 Dean’s List

06/12/23 | DailyTrib.com

MFISD going after millions in grant money for safety, higher learning

06/12/23 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *