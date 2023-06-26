 Realtors group taking scholarship applications; deadline July 14

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Applications for scholarships from the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors are due by July 14. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Highland Lakes Association of Realtors is accepting applications from current college students for seven scholarships worth $2,000 each. The submission deadline is July 14.

The group awards scholarships each year.

“We want to support the community,” said Association Executive Luanne Coleman. “This is one of the ways we do that.”

The scholarship program has no age limit. All applicants must have completed at least one 12-hour semester at a university, junior/community college, or trade/technical school and have a grade-point average of 2.75 or better.

Submissions should include a brief essay detailing the applicant’s aspirations for the next five to 10 years, an unofficial transcript, and a headshot or photo.

Recipients will be chosen from two groups:

immediate family of HLAR members who graduated from an accredited high school prior to Jan. 1, 2023;

and residents who graduated from an accredited high school in Burnet County or Llano County prior to Jan. 1, 2023.

The HLAR’s Professional Development Committee will review applicants before winners are chosen.

“We redact all the personal information,” Coleman said. “The Professional Development Committee gets (the applications), and they rank them and select the recipients.”

Winners will be announced on Aug. 8.

Go to the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors’ scholarship webpage to apply or call 830-693-5787 for more information.

nathan@thepicayune.com

