HCCT casting ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Can you sing and scream? Auditions are set for the scary musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opens Sept. 29 at the Hill Country Community Theatre during its 2023-24 season.

Actors seeking parts should show up at 6:30 p.m. July 8 or 2 p.m. July 9 at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. The HCCT is casting primary roles for four men and four women of varying ages and additional adults for the ensemble. The theater asks that you prepare a short song demonstrating vocal range as well as a monologue, and wear appropriate footwear for a brief movement audition.

SUMMARY

“Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plants he names Audrey II, after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out (Seymour) as long as he keeps feeding it blood! Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this world origins and intent toward global domination.” Rated: PG-13. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 29-Oct. 15.

ROLES ARE

Mr. Mushnik — The seasoned owner of the failing East Side flower shop and Seymour’s nosy boss. He is profit-driven, greedy, and manipulative. Gender: Male. Age 55-65. Vocal range top: F4. Vocal range bottom: G2.

Voice of The Plant — An actor/vocalist located offstage. The voice is that of a conniving, street-smart villain. A funky R&B voice is best. Gender: Male. Age: 20-50. Vocal range top: G4. Vocal range bottom: G2.

Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon — Black street urchins acting as the occasional Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality. Gender: Female. Age: 20-35. Vocal range top: F5. Vocal range bottom: Ab3.

Seymour Krelborn — An insecure, put-upon florist’s clerk and eventual hero. He is a genuine, well-meaning man who is taken for granted because of his clumsy ways and poor social skills. Gender: Male. Age: 25-35. Vocal range top: G4. Vocal range bottom: A2.

Orin Scrivello — An egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and sadistic tendencies. Audrey’s abusive boyfriend is targeted by Seymour. Gender: Male. Age: 30-40. Vocal range top: G4. Vocal range bottom: G2.

Audrey — Bleached-blond, Billie Dawn-like, secret love of Seymour’s life. She has poor self-worth and education but incredibly good looks and a sweet and vulnerable demeanor. Gender: Female. Age: 25-35. Vocal range top: D5. Vocal range bottom: G#3.

For more information about the Hill Country Community Theatre and current and upcoming seasons, visit thehcct.org.

