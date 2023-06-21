Cooling center opens in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

First Methodist Church of Marble Falls is opening its doors and its air conditioning to those in need as temperatures remain in the triple digits. The church is working in tandem with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network to provide a safe, cool place for Highland Lakes residents who might be vulnerable to the current heat wave.

“In consultation with local emergency management, several local churches and other helping entities would like to open a cooling center to help provide folks a reprieve from a recent pattern of unprecedented heat,” reads a media release from HLCN.

Located within First Methodist at 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, the cooling center opened at noon on Wednesday, June 21. UPDATE: The center will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 22-24, and again on Monday, June 25.

Temperatures began punching over 100 degrees in mid-June with no end in sight. The current forecast for Marble Falls shows predicted temperatures between 97 and 106 degrees until at least July 5.

HLCN is asking the community to keep up with updates to cooling center hours and operations on its Facebook page and to reach out for questions or volunteer opportunities at 325-423-3662 or kevin@hlcn.love.

