PEC workers help restore power to East Texas town

Lineworks, support staff, and equipment went to the aid of Gilmer in East Texas after a storm caused a major power outage on June 15. All workers who deployed volunteered after a request from Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative for assistance restoring power. Courtesy photo

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative deployed 33 lineworkers and support staff who volunteered to help Gilmer in East Texas recover from power outages resulting from a storm on June 15.

The request for help came from Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative. Of the cooperatives’ 53,000 members, 47,000 were left without power. PEC crews brought construction and service crews, large bucket trucks, equipment, and supplies to assist for several days.

“This storm caused significant damage across East Texas, and we understand the tremendous amount of work required to restore power after an event like this,” said Eddie Dauterive, PEC chief operations officer. “We are grateful to have received assistance from other electric cooperatives and utilities when we needed it earlier this year following Winter Storm Mara. Today, it is our honor to help a fellow electric cooperative in need.”

All cooperatives are guided by seven principles that make electric co-ops unique from other utilities. One of those principles is showing Cooperation Among Cooperatives and working to support one another.

“We stand with those affected and wish our crews a safe return,” Dauterive said. “I’m proud of our crews for stepping up and know they will do what it takes to help restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

