Conserve energy, ERCOT advises

At least two more days of excessive heat warnings are expected for Burnet, Llano, and surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service. Triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for at least another week, if not longer. The Highland Lakes could also see a few isolated storms with lightning, hail, and gusty winds.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a weather watch for the entire state through Wednesday, June 21. An ERCOT weather watch alerts consumers of higher temperatures and increased electrical demands. If demand exceeds the state grid’s supply, residents could experience rolling blackouts.

As the independent system operator for about 90 percent of the state, ERCOT developed a new online tool and app, the Texas Advisory and Notification System, to follow its grid conditions.

The ERCOT system has four levels:

normal grid conditions

weather watch

voluntary conservation notice

energy emergency alert

Under the current weather watch, ERCOT is asking consumers to reduce energy use during high-demand periods, especially in the evenings between 5-8 p.m.

Suggestions include:

raising your home or business thermostat by a degree or two, if it is safe;

avoiding the use of large appliances such as the washer or dryer;

and turning off lights when not needed.

Other suggestions are:

Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate cool air.

Close blinds and/or curtains on windows that receive direct sunlight.

Shade outdoor air-conditioning units or condensers, if possible.

Only run dishwashers and clothes washers when fully loaded.

Unplug all electronic devices as well as chargers when not in use.

ERCOT’s summer outlook expects a new record peak demand of 83,412 megawatts. The current record peak demand is 80,038 megawatts set on July 20, 2022, between 4-5 p.m. One megawatt is equal to 1,000 kilowatts or 1 million watts.

Resource capacity is reported to be at 96,988 megawatts. However, higher forecast peak demand, higher unplanned outages of generators, and lower wind and solar output could strain the system. Under typical conditions, ERCOT concluded that the grid will have enough power to avoid rolling blackouts through September.

