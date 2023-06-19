UPDATE: Granite Shoals extends water conservation request after lightning hits pump controls

A lightning strike damaged water utilities equipment in Granite Shoals on June 16. The pumps normally meant to fill this water tower were damaged, causing malfunctions and interruptions in the city’s water supply chain. Residents are being asked to conserve water until repairs are completed. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

UPDATE: Granite Shoals extends water conservation request through June 21 as the city repairs its pump systems. A lightning strike damaged pump controls on Friday, June 16, which led to a cascade of malfunctions that diminished the system’s water pressure and storage levels. Initially, the city hoped to have everything fixed by Tuesday but extended the water conservation request until the end of the day Wednesday, June 21.

Work crews restored partial power to the pump system, but are still waiting on replacement parts necessary to bring the equipment back to full power. A new motor is expected on Wednesday. Residents should be able to return to normal water use once it is installed according to Granite Shoals Utilities Superintendent Joshua Hisey.

“We should have it all fixed up by the end of the business day tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21), “ Hisey told DailyTrib.com. “As of now, we’re able to fill the (water) towers, but we’re still asking people to conserve.”

It was originally reported that Granite Shoals water utilities were still compromised as of Monday, June 19, after a lightning strike on June 16 that damaged the pump systems. The city is asking residents to conserve water until repairs are completed, possibly by Tuesday.

City Manager Peggy Smith issued a statement to DailyTrib.com advising that non-essential water usage such as filling swimming pools, washing cars, and using irrigation systems should be limited. Everyday use, including taking showers and washing dishes, is not an issue.

The city has been under a water conservation notice since Friday when lightning struck the pump controls, which then did not turn on to refill water storage towers, resulting in a drop in pressure.

Smith said the damage was just to the pumps and controls, not the water system as a whole.

Further complicating matters after work crews had repaired the controls, one pump suffered a “catastrophic fault,” which caused a second pump to overwork and overheat. Crews spent the weekend tackling the necessary repairs and stabilizing the situation.

“Our main concern was conservation of use to allow elevated storage towers time to refill,” Smith told DailyTrib.com.

She said a crucial piece of equipment was sent for repairs and is expected to be returned by Tuesday.

Mayor Kiel Arnone told DailyTrib.com that city staff have been working hard to fix the issue and will continue to do so until the water system is back online.

“I have just spoken with our Water Department Superintendent Josh Hisey,” Arnone said. “He advised me they are working around the clock and had been through the weekend to get the water pump issue rectified. His ask right now is to please conserve water. If you do not need to run water, please do not. As soon as we have more updates we will put them out.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.