Young actors, crew in harmony for ‘Music Man Jr.’

The Hill Country Community Theatre presents its summer youth production of “Music Man Jr.” on Thursday-Sunday, June 15-18, following two weeks of preparation by the young actors and stage crew.

The family-friendly show follows the story of conman Harold Hill, who poses as a band leader to sell instruments and uniforms to residents of an entertainment-starved Iowa town. As the story progresses, Harold falls in love with town librarian Marian Paroo, forcing him to decide between love and money.

HCCT Executive Director Heidi Melton said students in the summer program, which was open to ages 8-17, pitched in on every aspect of the play.

“All the kids are invested in the entire process of the production,” she said. “They worked on their acting, their blocking, their choreography, and their music. Some of the kids that are a little bit older even got to paint the set and get the props.”

Melton said the camp promotes skills central to successful lives.

“Theater, as well as any extracurricular activity, teaches kids creative problem-solving and teamwork,” she said. “Obviously, with live theater, anything can happen, so they learn to think quick on their feet as well. There’s lots of wonderful skills that can be learned through the arts.”

The show is directed by Jordan Jones and Christine Ashbaugh. Easton Jones is the choreographer.

Showtimes are 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for ages 17 and younger.

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 830-798-8944 or visit the theater’s website.

