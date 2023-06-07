River Heroes event educational and fun for the whole family

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Colorado River Alliance is hosting an educational event for families on June 8 at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The third annual River Heroes of the Highland Lakes event focuses on kid-friendly activities with hands-on demonstrations designed to increase understanding and awareness of water issues facing the region. The free Colorado River Alliance event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls.

The alliance’s nationally recognized, 42-foot Mobile River trailer, which travels statewide to teach kids the importance of water conservation, will be a featured part of the event.

Food and drinks will be provided. Prize giveaways are also planned.

At last year’s gathering, the alliance honored the city of Marble Falls, Highland Haven resident William Fowler, and environmental group Keep Kingsland Beautiful as River Heroes for their efforts to preserve the Colorado River.

Founded in 1994 with support from the Lower Colorado River Authority, the Colorado River Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that aims to educate young people on water issues, ensure the vitality of the Colorado River, promote sustainable use of water resources, and honor communities dedicated to water conservation.

The nonprofit engages with about 14,000 people each year with a litany of programs and removes roughly 5,000 pounds of trash from the Colorado River annually.

To RSVP, visit the nonprofit’s webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com