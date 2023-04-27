SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hearing set May 16 for Channel Oaks water violations

04/27/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Channel Oaks water leak

One of three confirmed water system leaks in Channel Oaks, which is causing pooling water on Circle Drive. The blue clamp was an attempt to fix the leak, but water is still seeping through. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Penalties could be in order over the leaky Channel Oaks subdivision water system, according to the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District, which is holding a show cause hearing on the issue May 16. The subdivision is located southwest of Marble Falls on FM 2147.

The district’s Board of Directors voted unanimously at its regular meeting on Thursday, April 27, to hold the hearing. 

District General Manager Mitchell Sodek presented evidence of the leaks, which have been dripping since at least February. Channel Oaks’ water is permitted by the district and the leaks constitute a violation of its regulations, which could lead to fines of up to $500 for each day of violation on record.

“To me, this is a blatant waste of water when you’re not repairing well-known leaks,” Sodek told the board. “It’s a rule violation of ours, for committing waste.”

At the show cause hearing, Channel Oaks water system owner-operator Mary Maxey will be asked to explain the leaks. 

Sodek noted that his goal is to see the leaks are fixed, but it will ultimately be up to the district’s board to determine if penalties are issued, and if so, how severe.

The Channel Oaks water system has received heavy criticism in recent months due to poor water quality and low pressure. Residents were under a boil water notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for several months due to the leaks. The boil water notice was lifted on April 6 after Maxey hired a new water system operator.

