Burnet County waste collection April 29 in Marble Falls

Burnet County is holding a free BOPATE waste collection from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Marble Falls High School’s Mustang Stadium, 1000 Manzano Mile. Only certain residential waste can be dropped off.

BOPATE refers to batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze, tires, and electronics, all of which will be accepted. Residents can drop off up to 10 tires (rimless and no bigger than 24 inches) for free. Each tire after that is $2.

Other acceptable items are:

latex paint (no oil-based paint will be accepted)

lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

TVs (no consoles)

small electronics

antifreeze

scrap metal

used motor oil and oil filters

Do not bring:

rimmed tires

appliances

containers larger than 5 gallons

medical or pharmaceutical items

hazardous chemicals or waste not mentioned in the list of acceptable items

A separate hazardous waste collection is planned for Oct. 21 in Burnet.

The BOPATE collection was made possible by a collaboration among the cities of Burnet County, Horseshoe Bay, Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District, Reliable Tire Disposal, Hill Country Recycling, Goodwill Central Texas, Burnet County Community Services Restitution Program, and the 33rd and 424th Judicial District’s Intermediate Sanction Facility.

