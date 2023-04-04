Hero Golf Tour hits three local courses to raise money for PTSD counseling

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Golfers in the Hero Golf Tour will play rounds at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, Hidden Falls Golf Club in Meadowlakes, and Delaware Springs Golf Course (pictured) in Burnet in April to raise money for counseling services for current military members, veterans, and first responders battling post-traumatic stress disorder. File photo

Golfers running through the Austin circuit of the Hero Golf Tour will descend on three Highland Lakes golf courses in April. Tournament proceeds will be used to provide free Christian counseling services to active military personnel, veterans, and first responders struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Competitors will tee off in the Highland Lakes portion of the tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland on April 5, Hidden Falls Golf Club in Meadowlakes on April 12, and Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet on April 19.

Entry is $175 for civilians and free for current military members, veterans, and first responders.

Check-in for the April 5 competition at Legends Golf Course is 8 a.m. Tee time is 9:30 a.m.

Check-in at Hidden Falls Golf Club begins at 7:30 a.m. April 12. A shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

Golfers can check in at the Delaware Springs event as early as 8:30 a.m. April 19. A shotgun start is at 10 a.m.

Founded in 2014, the Hero Golf Tour has hosted more than 500 competitions in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas. The nonprofit has helped over 10,000 veterans and first responders through the years by raising upwards of $5 million through the tournaments.

For more information, email admin@herogolftour.com or call 833-287-3787.

To donate or register for a tournament, visit the nonprofit’s website.

