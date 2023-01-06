Reverse 911 notices go out in Meadowlakes ‘family violence’ incident

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 32-year-old man in Meadowlakes was accused of brandishing a weapon during what law enforcement officers described as a “family violence situation” on the night of Thursday, Jan. 5.

Residents were issued multiple reverse 911 alerts from the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office as the incident progressed.

The disturbance began after the man’s parents called police with concerns about their son’s welfare and state of mind after he left a Meadowlakes home on foot.

“There were concerns that he may or may not have had a weapon when he left the residence on foot,” Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Sorenson said. “We were looking for him and were able to determine he did not have a gun, but we still couldn’t locate him.”

As the search continued, officers recovered a weapon linked to the man.

“We did find the weapon he supposedly had, and it’s been secured,” Sorenson said.

The man left the area and is no longer deemed a threat by the Sheriff’s Office, Sorenson continued.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center’s 24-hour hotline at 830-693-3656.

