GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 5

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

updates from Municipal Court, Economic Development Corp., and Public Works Department

discussion and action on award of contract for improvements to Childer’s Park

executive session on acquisition of real property for new City Hall

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion on city website changes

discussion of possible mandatory water restrictions by Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

review of solid waste services

discussion and possible action on noise ordinance

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on community leverage grant application for Texas Mission of Mercy

discussion and action on proposal from Worley Tree Service for site clearing on EDC’s boardwalk and power house projects

discussion and action on community leverage grant application for Just Getting Ahead in “Just Getting-By” World program

editor@thepicayune.com