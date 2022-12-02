GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 5
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- updates from Municipal Court, Economic Development Corp., and Public Works Department
- discussion and action on award of contract for improvements to Childer’s Park
- executive session on acquisition of real property for new City Hall
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion on city website changes
- discussion of possible mandatory water restrictions by Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
- review of solid waste services
- discussion and possible action on noise ordinance
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on community leverage grant application for Texas Mission of Mercy
- discussion and action on proposal from Worley Tree Service for site clearing on EDC’s boardwalk and power house projects
- discussion and action on community leverage grant application for Just Getting Ahead in “Just Getting-By” World program
