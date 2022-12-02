SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 5

12/02/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • updates from Municipal Court, Economic Development Corp., and Public Works Department
  • discussion and action on award of contract for improvements to Childer’s Park
  • executive session on acquisition of real property for new City Hall

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion on city website changes
  • discussion of possible mandatory water restrictions by Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
  • review of solid waste services
  • discussion and possible action on noise ordinance

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on community leverage grant application for Texas Mission of Mercy
  • discussion and action on proposal from Worley Tree Service for site clearing on EDC’s boardwalk and power house projects
  • discussion and action on community leverage grant application for Just Getting Ahead in “Just Getting-By” World program



