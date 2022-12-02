Granite Shoals medical air evacuation helipad poured

Concrete for a medical air evacuation helipad was poured Nov. 30 at Bob Sylvester Airport in Granite Shoals after weeks of delays due to poor weather conditions. Photo courtesy of Steve Zbranek

Concrete was poured Wednesday, Nov. 30, for a helipad at the Granite Shoals airport following delays due to recent rainfall. The helipad is to be used for medical air evacuations only and was donated to the city by Christopher’s Custom Homes, which is owned and operated by Airport Advisory Committee President Steve Zbranek and his wife, Sue.

The 900 square-foot helipad is at the north end of the airstrip at Bob Sylvester Airpark, a location determined after an Oct. 12 consultation with Air Evac Lifeteam.

“I think our committee came up with this as something that could be positive for the whole community,” Zbranek told DailyTrib.com after the pouring. “We’re really excited about making the airport an asset to the city of Granite Shoals.”

According to Zbranek, all that is left to do is to paint a red cross on the helipad to designate it as an emergency landing-only zone, at which point, it will be registered with local pilots and set as a designated location for medical air evacuations in the area.

