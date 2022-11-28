Phoenix Center celebrates grand opening of new facility

The Phoenix Center donors, directors, and founder Sarah Garrett pose for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 16 in front of the nonprofit’s newly constructed 8,000-square-foot facility at 3440 Texas 71 in Horseshoe Bay. Courtesy photo

The Phoenix Center recently celebrated the grand opening of a new 8,000-square-foot facility, which will allow the nonprofit to expand its mission to even more families in the Highland Lakes. The new center is located at 3340 Texas 71 in Horseshoe Bay.

Founded in 2007, the Phoenix Center provides trauma-informed counseling and mental healthcare to children.

“Children who do not receive any mental health intervention are at risk of failing at school, substance use, self-harm, and are more likely to commit suicide,” Phoenix Center Founder and CEO Sarah Garrett said in a media release. “The ripple effects are far more reaching and impact the child’s life, family, teachers, and community.”

With the newly expanded facilities, the Phoenix Center can now offer a variety of new forms of therapy to a wider range of patrons, spanning from young children to older adolescents. Additional therapies will be offered in group and family settings.

To enter the new therapy rooms, children walk through a 4-foot, arched doorway into a hallway known as the “River of Hope.” Lilly pads, handblown glass spheres, and gems line the hallway to create an uplifting, sensory experience.

“From the moment I stepped in, passed the sanctuary tree, and entered the River of Hope, I felt genuine joy that children who have experienced trauma would have this safe place to experience therapy through art, music, play, and counseling in learning coping strategies,” Horseshoe Bay Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith said in the media release.

An engaging outdoor area presents endless opportunities for children to flex their creative muscles through sensory play and inclusive structures.

The new facility was made possible by donations of money and work from several local businesses and individuals, including Nash Builders and Seaux+Pierce Architecture, Nikki Steele, Paul Brady, and Cheryl and Michael Foster.

“We are parents of three children who always knew they were tremendously loved and given many opportunities in life,” Cheryl Foster said in the media release. “They are the reason we are so honored to be partners with Phoenix Center, where deserving children and families can find hope and understanding through their state-of-the-art mental health therapy.”

Future plans include construction of a trauma-informed equine therapy center on the ranch’s 77 acres.

Although the new facility is fully funded, the nonprofit is currently in need of additional money to hire more licensed therapists.

“Because over 81 percent of our families are considered low-income, and no child is turned away due to inability to pay, we are incredibly grateful for each donation and pledge that has made our services and growth possible,” Garrett said in the release. “Our realized dream has only been possible because of the generosity of local individuals who are making a life-changing difference for local children and families in our community.”

Those interested in contributing to the Phoenix Center may visit the nonprofit’s website, email info@phoenixtx.org, or mail donations to P.O. Box 732, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

