Community Resource Centers expanding into Kingsland

11/25/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
Community Resource Center of Marble Falls

The 2021 grand opening of the Community Resource Center home office in Marble Falls. Another Community Resource Center is coming to Kingsland in 2024. Courtesy photo

A new Community Resource Centers of Texas location is coming to the Highland Lakes, this one to be opened in Kingsland by 2024. The office of the community service nonprofit will be at 136 Real St., the former location of Calvary Hill Church. 

CRC offers support resources for those in need, including education, mental health, employment, affordable housing, child care, and elder needs. The Kingsland office will be the second location in Llano County. The other is at 100 Legend Hills Blvd. in Llano. The CRC home office is at 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls and houses The Helping Center

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a CRC to Kingsland to serve Llano County in conjunction with our existing location in Llano,” said CRC Executive Director Lucy Murphy in a recent media release. “Together, we can increase resilience in Kingsland and all of Llano County.”

The Kingsland CRC office will act as a meeting place for local government, community service organizations, churches, and nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving those in need. 

Construction on the Kingsland office is expected to begin in early 2023 and be completed within the year, allowing for a 2024 opening.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

