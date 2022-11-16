Burnet’s Esprit de Corps 12th at state marching contest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet High School Esprit de Corps placed 12th out of 23 bands in Class 4A during the UIL state marching contest on Nov. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Esprit de Corps consists of the Burnet High School band and Highlandettes dance team.

“We had to overcome some major obstacles (Nov. 9) and the kids rose to the occasion,” band director Joseph Cox said in a Facebook post.

Outperforming larger schools, including Lumberton, Alvarado, and North Lamar, the Burnet band turned in a score of 61 points. Cox was proud of the performance from his squad, which was just short of qualifying for finals.

“Spirit, Pride, and Honor permeates our community,” he said. “Many schools have a motto, but few build a community-wide foundation on that motto the way that we have here in Burnet.”

The group posted scores of 14, 17, and 12 in the three music categories and scores of 11 and 7 in the two visual categories.

The UIL marching contest saw 200 bands from over 250 counties. Cox believes his group’s performance will prove to be a harbinger for future success.

“I truly believe that our motto and our strong legacy powered us through what many might have expected to be a rebuilding period for the EDC,” Cox said. “Our kids were amazing all year. That’s because they are the product of an amazing community.”

