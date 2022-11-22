MFISD responds to reports of racist behavior at girls’ basketball game

During the first half of a girls' basketball game between Marble Falls and East Central high schools, heckles, which were described as a racially insensitive noise, pierced through Max Copeland Gym on the Marble Falls High School campus as East Central senior Asia Prudhomme attempted free throws following a foul call. Screen-captured image

The Marble Falls Independent School District released a statement Sunday, Nov. 20, following an incident during a Lady Mustangs basketball game against East Central on Nov. 18. The contest was held in Max Copeland Gym on the Marble Falls High School campus during the Hill Country Classic tournament.

A video that has been widely shared on social media shows East Central senior Asia Prudhomme attempting free throws after a foul call. As the center shoots the ball, heckles can be heard coming from the stands. According to a media release issued by the East Central girls’ basketball team on social media, the yells were racially insensitive.

VIDEO TRIGGER WARNING: Reported racist behavior.

“On Friday (Nov. 18) afternoon our team went through a very difficult game at a tournament,” the release said. “Unfortunately one of our athletes had to go through a racial situation that was very hurtful and unacceptable.”

A parent of another East Central player who attended the game confirmed to DailyTrib.com the heckling was not contained to one specific moment of the game but lasted through the majority of the first half. The heckling ended after another East Central parent asked a Marble Falls ISD administrator to put an end to the disturbance.

MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen said the behavior displayed at the game was “antithetical” to the district’s values.

“What occurred in the gym is not representative of our vision statement,” he told DailyTrib. “We hate what this young athlete and her family are going through. We are communicating with East Central administration and the family of the affected athlete in an effort to conduct a full and thorough investigation to hold the individuals accountable that need to be held accountable.”

In a release issued by Marble Falls High School, Principal Damon Adams detailed steps the district is taking in response to the incident.

“School administrators are reviewing video footage and will interview students and patrons who attended the game to ensure a thorough investigation,” he stated. “Marble Falls High School takes these allegations seriously and will hold students accountable for any behaviors that violate our expectations.”

Dr. Allen said the incident will be discussed in executive session at the next MFISD Board of Trustees meeting, which is at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, in the Central Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle.

