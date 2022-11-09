Students and parents can give thanks to MFISD staff

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Independent School District is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit by encouraging students and parents to write letters thanking their most cherished educators and staff for all they do.

Marble Falls High School Principal Dr. Damon Adams runs the program, which is entering its sixth year. Previously only for high school students and staff, this year’s campaign was extended to all MFISD campuses.

The gratitude-filled letters are to show staff the daily impact they have on young minds.

“This is another small way the Marble Falls community can show their love and appreciation to our teachers and staff who work hard all year to love and inspire our students,” said MFISD Communications Specialist Megan Hamilton. “We all know our employees are in their role because of a passion for helping students grow and learn, so any recognition that their efforts are appreciated, even years down the road, goes a long way to boost morale.”

Entires can be written into a Google Doc form created by the district. Submission deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 16. Letters will be printed and hand delivered to recipients by Friday, Nov. 18, prior to the district’s Thanksgiving holiday break.

nathan@thepicayune.com