SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Get ready for rain and cold nights

11/10/22 | DailyTrib.com

Dust off the umbrellas and coats — a strong cold front is in the Highland Lakes forecast. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early Friday morning, Nov. 11, morphing into steady rainfall by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be around 65 degrees before falling to the mid-30s Friday night. 

Showers should subside by Friday evening. Meteorologists predict the area will receive about a half-inch of rainfall. 

Winds are expected to pick up as the day progresses, spiking at around 15 mph from 3-6 p.m with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

The colder temperatures will persist through the weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s are in next week’s forecast. 

After a dry Saturday and Sunday, more rain is expected Monday morning.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

New owners of Antlers Inn and Grand Central plan upgrades, preservation

11/10/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Students and parents can give thanks to MFISD staff

11/09/22 | Nathan Bush

ELECTIONS: Voters OK Sunrise Beach ESD, Horseshoe Bay bond issue

11/09/22 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 − thirteen =