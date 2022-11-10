Get ready for rain and cold nights

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dust off the umbrellas and coats — a strong cold front is in the Highland Lakes forecast. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early Friday morning, Nov. 11, morphing into steady rainfall by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be around 65 degrees before falling to the mid-30s Friday night.

Showers should subside by Friday evening. Meteorologists predict the area will receive about a half-inch of rainfall.

Winds are expected to pick up as the day progresses, spiking at around 15 mph from 3-6 p.m with gusts as high as 30 mph.

The colder temperatures will persist through the weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s are in next week’s forecast.

After a dry Saturday and Sunday, more rain is expected Monday morning.

