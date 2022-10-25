MFISD clamping down on drug, alcohol, and tobacco use

As schools across America battle illicit substance problems among students, Marble Falls Independent School District is ramping up preventative measures against alcohol and tobacco use and the abuse of prescription drugs.

“I have spoken with parents who are heartbroken about the poor choices made by their students and are asking us to help them keep these substances away from their children,” MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen stated in an email to parents. “In addition, the overwhelming majority of our kids are making good decisions and deserve schools worthy of the high standards to which they are living.”

In the past, MFISD has relied on drug testing, a drug-detecting police dog, and other prevention measures to deter inappropriate behaviors and substance abuse by students. These measures are expected to increase in frequency.

“This issue is too serious to allow it to devolve into the wasted energy and unproductivity of blame, finger-pointing, and callousness,” Allen continued in the email. “Instead, we need to expect the best of our students, neighbors, schools, businesses, and community.”

Parents also play a crucial role in preventing student drug and alcohol abuse, Allen said.

“We, all of us, must be equally vigilant in protecting our students from the threat of drugs, alcohol, and other prohibited substances,” he said in the email. “The district has and will continue to educate students and the community in an effort to increase awareness about the presence and dangers of these prohibited substances.”

Recently, school officials across the country have become ever more watchful as deadly drugs such as fentanyl wreak havoc on young lives.

“We are always vigilant in keeping prohibited substances off campus,” Allen told DailyTrib.com. “Parents have been more vocal in raising concerns recently, especially with the fentanyl crisis being reported by the media.”

MFISD is also looking to local retailers to join the fight. In his email to parents, Allen pointed to a group of unnamed businesses accused of supplying substances to minors.

“There are reports of retailers who sell vapes and alcohol to underage consumers with no attempt to verify the age of the young people purchasing these products,” he said.

The district is currently working with law enforcement to identify potential bad actors.

According to a survey by the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 62 percent of high school seniors reported abusing alcohol in the past month. In a similar study conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 30.5 percent of high school seniors reported using marijuana in the past year, while an additional 7.2 percent said they used illicit drugs other than marijuana.

Anonymous tips regarding student substance abuse can be reported by emailing reports@stayalert.com or calling or texting 206-406-6485.

