SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies

10/24/22 | DailyTrib.com
Justin Harrod of Kingsland

Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Courtesy photo

Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. 

Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies fired on Harrod after he refused to drop his firearm and tensions escalated, the statement reads. Officers contacted emergency medical services after the shooting and provided aid to Harrod until help arrived. 

Harrod was transported to the Kingsland Community Center by ambulance, where he died from his injuries while waiting for medical air evacuation.

The Llano County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

JLK Event Center trade approved

10/24/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Early voting in midterms underway

10/24/22 | DailyTrib.com

Mustangs fall to Taylor, 42-26

10/21/22 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

16 − 11 =