Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies

Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Courtesy photo

Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies fired on Harrod after he refused to drop his firearm and tensions escalated, the statement reads. Officers contacted emergency medical services after the shooting and provided aid to Harrod until help arrived.

Harrod was transported to the Kingsland Community Center by ambulance, where he died from his injuries while waiting for medical air evacuation.

The Llano County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

