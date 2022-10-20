Two men charged with child sexual assault

Isaac Isaiaa Medina (left) and Michael Adam Morales, both 41, were arrested on Monday, Oct. 17, and charged with sexual assault of two children, one 16 and the other 13, in the city of Burnet. Courtesy photos

Two Burnet County men are facing child sexual assault charges and decades behind bars.

Michael Adam Morales and Isaac Isaiaa Medina, both 41, were arrested by Burnet police on Monday. They were subsequently charged with further crimes on Tuesday after two juveniles, ages 16 and 13, were interviewed by law enforcement and Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center representatives.

According to a sworn affidavit, Burnet Police Investigator Steven Vollmar was contacted by uniformed police officers at about 9 a.m. Monday and told of the possible human trafficking of two children.

Vollmar arrived at a Burnet church, where the victims had supposedly been dropped off by Medina, who was still on the scene. Medina was arrested and identified the other suspect as Morales, who was then found and also arrested.

Initially, Medina was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and Morales with sexual assault of a child.

According to a forensic interview of the victims conducted by Children’s Advocacy Center, Medina offered the teens a ride as they were walking in the rain in Marble Falls on Monday. After they got into his vehicle, Medina picked up Morales and drove to a Burnet hotel, were the crimes were said to have happened.

After the juveniles were interviewed, more charges were added.

Morales faces eight counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual performance of a child, all second-degree felonies. Medina is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, a first-degree felony, and sexual performance of a child. They are being held in the Burnet County Jail. Bond has been revoked for both.

Sexual assault of a child carries up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for each charge. Aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old carries up to 99 years in prison without the chance of parole until half the sentence is served. Sexual performance of a child, meaning the capturing of a sexual act with a child on photo or video or in a live situation, carries up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Investigator Vollmar told DailyTrib.com the investigation is ongoing and details and leads are still being followed to ascertain the extent of any crimes.

“Any sexual assault, adult or child, is an egregious offense,” he said. “Right now, we’re most concerned about the victims and seeing that they’re taken care of, not just today, but down the road.”

