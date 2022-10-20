Granite Shoals citywide cleanup Oct. 22

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals is holding a citywide cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The event is for residents only. A driver’s license for identification and a water bill are required as proof of residency.

Condor Document services will offer document shredding from 8-11 a.m. with up to six boxes shredded for free.

Trash acceptable for disposal includes:

bagged branches, leaves, trash

loose yardage

water heaters

large furniture

appliances (no items containing freon)

mattresses

toilets

scrap metal

tires with or without rims

Tire fees vary by type and size. Small rimless tires are $5 each, and rimmed tires and large tires (rimmed or not) are $15 each.

Items not accepted include:

bags of cement

cinder blocks

batteries

chemicals

oil

antifreeze

wet paint

rocks

dirt

dead animals

construction waste

Call Granite Shoals City Hall at 830-596-8110 or Waste Management at 830-693-3513 for more information.

