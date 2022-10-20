Granite Shoals citywide cleanup Oct. 22
Granite Shoals is holding a citywide cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The event is for residents only. A driver’s license for identification and a water bill are required as proof of residency.
Condor Document services will offer document shredding from 8-11 a.m. with up to six boxes shredded for free.
Trash acceptable for disposal includes:
- bagged branches, leaves, trash
- loose yardage
- water heaters
- large furniture
- appliances (no items containing freon)
- mattresses
- toilets
- scrap metal
- tires with or without rims
Tire fees vary by type and size. Small rimless tires are $5 each, and rimmed tires and large tires (rimmed or not) are $15 each.
Items not accepted include:
- bags of cement
- cinder blocks
- batteries
- chemicals
- oil
- antifreeze
- wet paint
- rocks
- dirt
- dead animals
- construction waste
Call Granite Shoals City Hall at 830-596-8110 or Waste Management at 830-693-3513 for more information.