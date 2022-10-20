SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Granite Shoals citywide cleanup Oct. 22

10/20/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals is holding a citywide cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The event is for residents only. A driver’s license for identification and a water bill are required as proof of residency.

Condor Document services will offer document shredding from 8-11 a.m. with up to six boxes shredded for free.

Trash acceptable for disposal includes:

  • bagged branches, leaves, trash
  • loose yardage
  • water heaters
  • large furniture
  • appliances (no items containing freon)
  • mattresses
  • toilets
  • scrap metal
  • tires with or without rims

Tire fees vary by type and size. Small rimless tires are $5 each, and rimmed tires and large tires (rimmed or not) are $15 each.

Items not accepted include:

  • bags of cement
  • cinder blocks
  • batteries
  • chemicals
  • oil
  • antifreeze
  • wet paint
  • rocks
  • dirt
  • dead animals
  • construction waste

Call Granite Shoals City Hall at 830-596-8110 or Waste Management at 830-693-3513 for more information.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

Tags:

You Might Like

Two men charged with child sexual assault

10/20/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

LCRA drops water reserve amounts; sells more to Horseshoe Bay, Leander

10/19/22 | Suzanne Freeman

Marble Falls OKs park concept design

10/19/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen + 3 =