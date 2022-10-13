MFISD clowns around for National School Lunch Week

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ms. Lollipop — Cheryl Westerman — handed out high-fives and educational materials about nutritious eating to Colt Elementary School children during their lunch period on Thursday, Oct. 13. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Independent School District made learning about nutritious meals fun with a visit from Ms. Lollipop during National School Lunch Week, which is Oct. 10-14 this year.

Although she owns a candy shop, Ms. Lollipop Parties Fun & Gifts in Marble Falls, sometimes-clown Cheryl Westerman is “all about nutrition.”

“Behind the (clown) costume, I’m a personal trainer,” she said. “I do own a candy store and I’m Ms. Lollipop, but I think it’s good to teach kids high-fives, hugs, and happy smiles but let’s also keep our bodies healthy and happy by exercising and eating good. Life is all about balance.”

National School Lunch Week instills in children positive eating habits and promotes the National School Lunch Program, an initiative that feeds healthy meals to millions of children each school day.

“We strive to provide a healthy, well-balanced meal for our students every day so they can grow and learn,” said Maria Manzo, director of Child Nutrition for MFISD, in a media release.

Manzo invited Westerman to entertain Colt Elementary School students on Thursday during their lunch.

Dressed as Ms. Lollipop, Westerman gave out high-fives, stickers, coloring books, and educational materials on nutritious food. Harry, her hand puppet, spoke to the kids about the importance of healthy eating.

“I love seeing all the kids,” Westerman said. “It makes me as happy as it makes them.”

The Thursday lunch menu for Colt students included chicken nuggets, dinner rolls, cheeseburgers, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, curly fries, beets, and mandarin oranges.

The National School Lunch Act, which created the National School Lunch Program, was signed into law in 1946 by President Harry S. Truman. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed the second week of October to be National School Lunch Week.

You can hear Ms. Lollipop read out area school lunch menus on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune at 6:40 p.m. Monday-Friday.

nathan@thepicayune.com