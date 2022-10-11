MFISD staff get grants for classroom supplies

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An array of photos show Marble Falls ISD staff celebrating after being awarded grants to purchase school supplies by the Marble Falls Education Foundation. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Education Foundation recently awarded 80 mini-grants of up to $250 each to teachers and staff members in the Marble Falls Independent School District to help purchase classroom essentials.

The grants will pay for supplies such as pencils, paper, books, and educational tools, including robots, math manipulatives, and language support items.

“We are thrilled to provide financial support to our teachers and staff who give so much to the students across the district,” said Jeanna Jette, the foundation’s executive director, in a media release. “Oftentimes, teachers pay for these items out of their own pockets, but we want them to know there is a community behind them ready to support.”

The foundation received 80 grant applications and was able to fulfill each one. In total, about $19,000 of relief will be spread across all seven of the district’s campuses.

While the majority of the funding comes from donations made to the foundation, some is from the Employees Giving to the Grants for Great Ideas fund, which accepts donations from staff to fund grants for fellow district employees. This year, 82 percent of MFISD employees contributed to the initiative.

According to an annual survey by AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit organization that provides funding for school supplies, teachers spent an average of $750 in 2021 to purchase supplies and learning materials for their students.

To make a donation to the Marble Falls Education Foundation, visit the organization’s website.

nathan@thepicayune.com