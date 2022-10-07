GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 10

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

• discussion and possible action concerning certificate for Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation

• discussion and possible action regarding an interlocal agreement between Burnet County and the city of Double Horn

• discussion and possible action regarding an interlocal agreement with the city of Burnet for library founding

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the Commissioners Court webpage for more information.

Burnet City Council

11 a.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

• discussion and possible action regarding a resolution to approve a contract for architectural services related to the design of a new Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center facility

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

• acceptance of Councilor Randy Rives’ resignation

• discussion of the city’s Christmas events

• in executive session: annual evaluation of City Manager Jeff Koska

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.