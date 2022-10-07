GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 10
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
• discussion and possible action concerning certificate for Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation
• discussion and possible action regarding an interlocal agreement between Burnet County and the city of Double Horn
• discussion and possible action regarding an interlocal agreement with the city of Burnet for library founding
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
11 a.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
• discussion and possible action regarding a resolution to approve a contract for architectural services related to the design of a new Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center facility
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
• acceptance of Councilor Randy Rives’ resignation
• discussion of the city’s Christmas events
• in executive session: annual evaluation of City Manager Jeff Koska
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
