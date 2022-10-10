Oct. 11 last day to register to vote

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election, which will decide statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, as well as Texas legislators and U.S. representatives.

Local leaders such as county judge, county commissioner, and justice of the peace were decided in the Republican primary in March as no other parties fielded candidates.

In Horseshoe Bay, a bond issue to build a new city hall is on the ballot. Sunrise Beach Village voters will decide on a taxing district to support the volunteer fire department.

REGISTERING WITH A COMPUTER

Registering is easy if you have access to a computer. If you’re not sure you’re already registered, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website. The “Am I Registered?” section checks your voter registration status and tells you your polling site, early voting locations, registration information, and key election dates.

If you’re not registered, click on the blue “Register” link on the same page, which will lead you through a series of questions beginning with whether you are a U.S. citizen.

Registered voters can also change their address or ask for a replacement voter registration card at this link. You must provide your name, date of birth, address, and Texas driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

After clicking the “Submit” button, your information will be put on a form that you can print, sign, and mail. It must be in the mail and postmarked on Oct. 11 to quality you to vote on Nov. 8.

REGISTERING IN PERSON

If you don’t have access to a computer, you will need to fill out a voter registration form in person. You can pick up and drop off a registration application at your county’s election administrator’s office.

Burnet County — 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Llano County — 1447 Texas 71 East, Suite A, in Llano

VOTING DATES AND TIMES

Early voting in the midterm election is Oct. 24-Nov. 4.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls in Burnet County will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

