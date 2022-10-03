Llano County bulk waste collection Oct. 8

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Llano County residential bulk waste collection is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. Llano County residents, Kingsland Municipal Utilities District members, and Kingsland Water Supply Corp. customers can participate.

Accepted items for disposal include:

electronics

rimless tires

used motor oil

lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

latex paint

TVs

certain large items such as mattresses, refrigerators, stoves, and couches

Items that will not be accepted are:

chemicals

products with dangerous warning labels

petroleum-based paints and varnishes

explosives and ammunition

medical items

construction debris

compressed gas containers

household trash

All items should be in their original containers and properly sealed.

You can drop off items for free, but the collection is funded through donations, which will be accepted on site.

“It’s hard to set up a facility that is funded year-round,” said Christy Vaught, administrator of Llano County Development Services. “If we can help get rid of (bulk waste), at least a few times a year, we’re making a big impact.”

While residents can call on local trash hauling services such as Mobile Majic in Buchanan Dam, options are few, which often leads to roadside dumping, Vaught said.

Llano County Road and Bridge Commissioner Richard Wootan and his crews end up hauling away large items dumped on county roads. The Texas Department of Transportation inevitably cleans up state highways.

“(Roadside dumping) is a problem, it’s an eyesore, it can be a health problem,” Wootan said. “It’s a slap in the face to the people who have to go pick it up.”

The Oct. 8 waste collection is first come, first served and goes until noon or when space runs out.

