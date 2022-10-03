Llano County bulk waste collection Oct. 8
A Llano County residential bulk waste collection is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. Llano County residents, Kingsland Municipal Utilities District members, and Kingsland Water Supply Corp. customers can participate.
Accepted items for disposal include:
- electronics
- rimless tires
- used motor oil
- lead-acid and rechargeable batteries
- latex paint
- TVs
- certain large items such as mattresses, refrigerators, stoves, and couches
Items that will not be accepted are:
- chemicals
- products with dangerous warning labels
- petroleum-based paints and varnishes
- explosives and ammunition
- medical items
- construction debris
- compressed gas containers
- household trash
All items should be in their original containers and properly sealed.
You can drop off items for free, but the collection is funded through donations, which will be accepted on site.
“It’s hard to set up a facility that is funded year-round,” said Christy Vaught, administrator of Llano County Development Services. “If we can help get rid of (bulk waste), at least a few times a year, we’re making a big impact.”
While residents can call on local trash hauling services such as Mobile Majic in Buchanan Dam, options are few, which often leads to roadside dumping, Vaught said.
Llano County Road and Bridge Commissioner Richard Wootan and his crews end up hauling away large items dumped on county roads. The Texas Department of Transportation inevitably cleans up state highways.
“(Roadside dumping) is a problem, it’s an eyesore, it can be a health problem,” Wootan said. “It’s a slap in the face to the people who have to go pick it up.”
The Oct. 8 waste collection is first come, first served and goes until noon or when space runs out.