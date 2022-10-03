Marble Falls health fair offers flu shots for worse-than-usual season

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More than 30 healthcare vendors will attend a free public health fair at the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 7. The center is located at 618 Avenue L.

One of those vendors, Atkins Pharmacy, will offer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Shots are free for senior citizens.

This flu season is expected to be worse than usual.

“The flu vaccines for the 2022-2023 flu season have undergone substantial changes since last season, which will allow them to better protect against the flu viruses that are currently circulating,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, interim commissioner for the Texas Department of State Health Services. “So it is important to go get this season’s flu vaccine before flu activity increases even more in Texas.”

Senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to illnesses such as the flu, which can cause more serious health issues in older populations.

Cedars-Sinai infectious disease experts recently announced the possibility of a worse-than-usual flu season in the Northern Hemisphere based on the most recent flu season figures from the Southern Hemisphere.

“Australia and New Zealand had their most severe flu season in five years,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Soniya Gandhi, associate chief medical officer at Cedars-Sinai. “We tend to see similar influenza patterns in the Northern Hemisphere, and while there is no guarantee that this will happen, it really highlights the importance of getting the flu shot this year.”

