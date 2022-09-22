Mustangs end non-district vs. Billies

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Mustangs run onto the field before their Week 2 game against Brownwood. Heading into the final week of non-district play, the 2-2 Mustangs take on the Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies on Friday, Sept. 23. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Coming off of three straight games at home, the Marble Falls Mustangs (2-2) are on the road Friday, Sept. 23, against Fredericksburg (1-3) in their final week of non-district play. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Battlin’ Billie Stadium, 1107 Texas 16 South.

You can listen to the game live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 6:30 p.m. pregame show.

In an interview with KBEY, Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman talked about his team’s 28-21 loss to Kerrville Tivy on Sept. 16.

“(The Antlers) made one more play than we did,” he said. “We had some really good moments in the game, but, unfortunately, some penalties and untimely turnovers made the difference.”

Bright spots did exist, giving Herman hope as his team enters Week 5.

“When you look at the stats, you wouldn’t know the final outcome of the game because we dominated in so many different areas,” he said. “Unfortunately, the scoreboard didn’t show it.”

Herman has had difficulty getting a read on Fredericksburg, describing its season as “funky” in his KBEY interview.

That being said, the coach did note the Battlin’ Billies’ long history of rostering imposing athletes.

“Fredericksburg kids are always impressive looking,” he said. “They have big, strong, athletic-looking kids.”

Instead of the high-flying, vertical offenses the Mustangs have grown accustomed to playing over the past few weeks, Herman anticipates the Fredericksburg offense will rely on screens, slants, and the run game to move the ball down the field.

“They spread the ball around a lot, in terms of the spread offense, but they like to run the ball out of it,” he said. “They like to play the short passing game, including screens to the running back. They’re going to try to test us sideline to sideline.”

Among the stars on the Battlin’ Billies roster is senior running back Jesse Leija. The bruising back rushed for a total 224 yards and three touchdowns in the first four games.

Herman believes the Battlin’ Billies are in a similar situation as the Mustangs.

“They’re, like us, trying to find out their identity a bit,” he said.

