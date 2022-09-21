Ag Booster Club event Oct. 8 benefits F-H, FFA students

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bryce Atkinson (left) and Kambel Stewart created the Kühl Haus, a deer processing and cooler facility, that won them Grand Champion honors at the 2022 San Antonio Livestock Show — among many other awards. The agriculture mechanics project was supported by the Marble Falls Ag Booster Club, which holds its fall fundraiser at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Area Ag Booster Club Fall Fundraiser is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Lakeside Pavilion, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. The event benefits all FFA and 4-H members who show animals or have ag mechanics projects in the Burnet County Livestock Show in January. It also provides scholarship money to high school seniors who are members.

Organizer Kara Stewart explained how the money is used.

“The buyers who buy those kiddos’ projects, they are buying the animals, but the kid comes home with the animal,” she said. “It’s not a terminal sale; it’s more of a donation. We add money to that to help pay for next year’s animal, pay for feed. Or, they can put it in a college fund.” Any money we raise at this fall fundraiser is to support that.”

Tickets are $20 at the door and include a catfish dinner and a bidder number for the silent and live auctions.

A raffle ticket for chance to win a Kubota UTV or a flat-bed trailer is $100, which also pays for entry to the event, dinner for two, and bidder numbers.

Only 12 of the 200 raffle tickets were left unsold at the time this article was being written. Three of those will be auctioned off the night of the event. To purchase one of the remaining nine tickets, call or text Stewart at 830-385-1636.

Also being raffled off are seven different guns and a Yeti cooler.

Auction items include a camping weekend package, Consuela purses and bags, a weekend away for two on the Blanco River, cowhides, boots from Blair’s Western Wear, and more.

Other activities include a wine pull and family-friendly games.

“Bring the kiddos, too,” Stewart said.

