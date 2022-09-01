Marble Falls Mustangs at ‘full strength’ for home opener against Brownwood

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Mustangs head coach Brian Herman speaks to his team after its 52-7 victory against the Pflugerville Connally Cougars to kick off the 2022 season on Aug. 25. The Mustangs are at home on Friday, Sept. 2, against Brownwood. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Following a 52-7 win last week against the Pflugerville Connally Cougars to open the season, the Marble Falls Mustangs football team is poised for its home opener against the Brownwood Lions. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

You can listen to it live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 7 p.m. pregame show.

Coming off of a strong week of practice, Mustangs head coach Brian Herman believes his team is ready for the matchup against the Lions.

“I feel like we had a really good week of preparation,” he said. “I think the guys know what’s expected from them and what their roles are.”

Specifically, the Mustangs spent extra time this week in practice focusing on preventing turnovers after the team had several fumbles during the season opener, Herman said.

The coach was pleased with the discipline his players showcased in their first game, only racking up three penalties in the contest. He was also content with the offense’s efficiency on fourth-down and two-point conversions.

“I think we were four-of-six on fourth down, which is actually a pretty decent ratio,” Herman said. “Two-point conversion-wise, we were better than 50 percent, which is actually kind of the goal.”

Last week, multiple senior starters were out for various reasons, including injuries. Herman plans to unveil several of those players in Friday’s home opener.

“We are more full strength than last week on multiple fronts,” he said.

Brownwood opened its season with a 30-24 loss to the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs on Aug. 26. In a clash of styles with the Mustangs’ run-heavy Slot-T offense, the Lions run an abridged shotgun-pistol formation behind the arm of junior quarterback Ike Hall.

Herman is confident in the game plan his staff put together for Friday.

“It’s a good game plan,” he said. “It’s just going to come down to execution.”

nathan@thepicayune.com