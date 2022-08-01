Registration opens for Marble Falls youth soccer, flag football

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Registration is open for a fall youth soccer program and a new youth flag football program, announced the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. Parents can sign up their children through Aug. 19 for flag football and Aug. 26 for soccer.

“(The) response has been great from families interested in both fall youth soccer and flag football,” said Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman. “We’ve had almost 50 players registered in the first week of registration, along with lots of phone calls, emails, and questions on social media.”

As with any of the department’s programs, the number one goal is to provide quality-of-life programs for residents, she continued.

“We (also) feel sports leagues have a special opportunity to provide a multitude of benefits for our youth,” Dingman said. “Whether it be through the development of social and problem-solving skills, self-esteem, stress reduction, or the physical benefits of promoting an active, healthy lifestyle, we hope that each participant can benefit from participating in our league.”

Each league will have practices and games through the first week of November. The department will accept as many athletes who register.

“Once the regular registration deadline passes, we will set league numbers and the maximum number of late registrations that each age division can accept,” Dingman said.

Winners of the youth flag football league will have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Youth State Flag Football tournament to be held in Denton in mid-November.

Registration fees are $75 for residents and $85 for non-residents. If interested, visit the city’s Parks and Recreation Department website.

