SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Registration opens for Marble Falls youth soccer, flag football

08/01/22 | Nathan Bush

Registration is open for a fall youth soccer program and a new youth flag football program, announced the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. Parents can sign up their children through Aug. 19 for flag football and Aug. 26 for soccer.

“(The) response has been great from families interested in both fall youth soccer and flag football,” said Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman. “We’ve had almost 50 players registered in the first week of registration, along with lots of phone calls, emails, and questions on social media.”

As with any of the department’s programs, the number one goal is to provide quality-of-life programs for residents, she continued.

“We (also) feel sports leagues have a special opportunity to provide a multitude of benefits for our youth,” Dingman said. “Whether it be through the development of social and problem-solving skills, self-esteem, stress reduction, or the physical benefits of promoting an active, healthy lifestyle, we hope that each participant can benefit from participating in our league.”

Each league will have practices and games through the first week of November. The department will accept as many athletes who register.

“Once the regular registration deadline passes, we will set league numbers and the maximum number of late registrations that each age division can accept,” Dingman said.

Winners of the youth flag football league will have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Youth State Flag Football tournament to be held in Denton in mid-November.

Registration fees are $75 for residents and $85 for non-residents. If interested, visit the city’s Parks and Recreation Department website.

nathan@thepicayune.com

Nathan Bush

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Shoplifting suspect reportedly fires on Llano officer, steals vehicles before arrest

08/02/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Mustangs football begins two-a-days

08/02/22 | Nathan Bush

Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage

08/02/22 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 + one =