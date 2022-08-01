SUBSCRIBE NOW

WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Marble Falls Triathlon

08/01/22 | DailyTrib.com

The Marble Falls Triathlon got a bright and early start on Sunday, July 31, at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls. The youngest participant was Levi Kitson (left) at 11 years old. Robert Harder (right) was the oldest. He participated in the 80-plus category. The triathlon consisted of a sprint distance option with a 500-meter swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 2-mile run and the full triathlon with a 1-kilometer swim, a 23-mile bike ride, and a 4.4-mile run. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

