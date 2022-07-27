Watch for triathlon athletes in Marble Falls early Sunday

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three participants make it over the finish line at the 2012 Marble Falls Triathlon in Lakeside Park. The race is now in its 20th year. Courtesy photo

The 20th Marble Falls Triathlon takes over Lakeside Park on Lake Marble Falls, then hits the roadways on foot and wheels from the water to Sweet Berry Farm north of town on the morning of July 31. About 200 athletes are expected to be in the lake and on the roads from 7-10 a.m. Sunday.

Athletes trained in swimming, cycling, and running first dive into the lake for a 1-kilometer swim at 7 a.m. The swim is followed by a 23-mile round-trip bike ride from Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, to Sweet Berry Farm, 1801 FM 1980, and back.

The final leg is a 4.4-mile run through the Pecan Valley neighborhood of Marble Falls.

It’s all over by 10 a.m. when the awards are handed to the top finishers at the park.

Some athletes will participate in a sprint version of the race, which includes a 500-meter swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 2-mile run. An aqua-bike option is also available for the swim and bike courses only.

Watch for competitors and the emergency personnel who will be staged along the course to ensure safe travels for everyone, said triathlon founder and director Mario Gonzales.

