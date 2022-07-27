New pipeline to bring natural gas to Marble Falls homes and businesses

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Texas Gas Service is extending a pipeline along Texas 71 through Spicewood to provide Marble Falls residents with natural gas. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls homes and businesses soon will have direct access to natural gas courtesy of a 24-mile pipeline being built by Texas Gas Service along Texas 71.

With over 800,000 customers in more than 100 communities across the state, TGS hopes to capitalize on the growing population of Marble Falls.

“As the population expands, we want to support that growth,” Casey Benjamin, a senior marketing development representative for TGS, told DailyTrib.com. “We’re here to make natural gas easily accessible and empower the community to choose an energy source that works best for their budget and lifestyle.”

The company is building the new pipeline along Texas 71 to the U.S. 281 intersection. The pipeline would serve communities bordering Texas 71, including Spicewood, Double Horn, and Marble Falls. The line is an extension from pre-existing lines in Bee Cave and Lakeway.

Texas Gas Service is open to expanding even farther than Marble Falls if municipalities in the area show an interest, Benjamin said.

“Future opportunities (will be) dictated by demand,” he said.

For decades, Marble Falls homes and businesses have had few options for energy sources. Most houses in the area have traditionally relied on propane and electricity to power appliances such as stoves, water heaters, and outdoor grills.

“Natural gas arrives more efficiently to homes, with only a 9 percent energy loss compared to electricity with a 64 percent energy loss,” Benjamin said. “(It also) reduces the cost of utility bills and other associated services and products.”

Natural gas is also a relatively cleaner energy source than propane or electricity. Emissions from natural gas distribution systems have decreased 74 percent in the past 30 years, Benjamin said.

“Natural gas helps lighten the load on the electric grid,” he added. “It’s also a perfect partner for renewable energy sources. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel.”

While timelines for projects this size are fluid, Texas Gas Service hopes to have the line fully operational by late summer 2023.

nathan@thepicayune.com