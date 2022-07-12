VetRide needs drivers, paid or volunteer

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution presented Sophie McCoy of Burnet, the VetRide administrator for three counties, with the Bronze Medal of Outstanding Citizenship in May. Chapter Vice President Mike Greco (far left) and McCoy's husband, Jim, looked on during the presentation at the Burnet County Courthouse Annex North in Burnet. VetRide is currently seeking paid or volunteer drivers. Photo by Mark Stracke

Burnet County VetRide is looking to add to its livery of drivers, paid and volunteer.

“This is now our 13th year of doing VetRide, and we do this every so often where we need more drivers because some have had to drop for any number of reasons,” said VetRide Administrator Sophie McCoy. “But we’re still doing drives, and we need some more drivers to help out.”

VetRide was started by the late Chuck Caraway in 2010 to give rides to veterans to medical appointments, grocery stores, and other locations. At no cost to veterans, it serves their dependents and surviving spouses in Burnet, Llano, and Lampasas counties. It’s partially funded through Texas Veterans’ Commission grants as well as donations.

Currently, VetRide has seven vans. The program provides shuttle services to Veterans Administration facilities in Round Rock, Temple, Austin, Cedar Park, San Antonio, and Kerrville.

“We do local drives as well,” McCoy said.

To become a VetRide driver, a person needs a good driving record, a driver’s license, a mobile phone, and an email account. The phone and email are necessary for McCoy to stay in contact with drivers, providing updates and checking on their availability.

The veterans and/or their eligible family members contact VetRide to schedule a ride and then McCoy reaches out to drivers individually to see if they are available.

Drivers can commit to what fits their schedule.

“I have one driver who has been with us for a long time, and he only drives on Wednesday,” McCoy said. “Others drive once a month, twice a week, or whenever they’re needed. It’s really up to the driver.”

Drivers can be paid or volunteer.

For more information on becoming a VetRide driver, call McCoy at 830-613-9982. Veterans who need rides can call the same number to schedule a pickup.

