USDA reminds producers to file crop acreage reports

A healthy crop of sorghum, which is used for both human and livestock consumption. It is grown in west Central Texas, where loamy sands and clay make an ideal soil. Most is produced without irrigation. iStock image

Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after spring planting should make an appointment with the San Saba-Mills/Lampasas-Burnet counties Farm Service Agency before deadline.

“In order to comply with (U.S. Department of Agriculture) program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Arianna Cavitt, FSA’s county executive director for San Saba-Mills/Lampasas-Burnet counties. “Our FSA staff is available to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”

An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.

HOW TO FILE A REPORT

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for San Saba, Mills, Lampasas, and Burnet counties:

July 15 — native and improved grasses for grazing or for hay production

July 15 — Spring planted crops (hay grazer/Sudan/sorghum, etc.)

July 31 — hemp

To file a crop acreage report, producers need to provide:

crop and crop type or variety

intended use of the crop

number of acres of the crop

map with approximate boundaries for the crop

planting date(s)

planting pattern, when applicable

producer shares

irrigation practice(s)

acreage prevented from planting, when applicable

other information as required

ACREAGE REPORTING DETAILS

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

If crops are covered by the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, acreage reports should be submitted by the applicable state, county, or crop-specific reporting deadline or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

FSA offers continuous certification for perennial forage. This means after perennial forage is reported once and the producer elects continuous certification, the certification remains in effect until a change is made. Check with FSA at the local USDA Service Center for more information on continuous certification.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For questions, call the San Saba-Mills County FSA office at 325-372-3091 ext. 2 or the Lampasas-Burnet County FSA office at 512-556-5572 ext. 2.

To learn more about the U.S. Department of Agriculture, visit www.usda.gov.