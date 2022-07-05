PEC approves four resolutions in June 17 executive session

The groundbreaking in December 2021 at the Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s new transmission center in Leander. The PEC Board of Directors heard an update on the transmission center during an executive session at its July 17 meeting. Courtesy photo

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors approved an amendment for the purchase of fuel and fuel services from Sun Coast Fuel Supplier for its 2018-22 contract, one of four actions coming out of a more-than-four-hour executive session June 17. It was the first meeting after the annual meeting, which was held earlier the same day. Newly re-elected directors James Oakley and Travis Cox were sworn in and a new slate of officers were elected (see related story).

Another approved resolution involved a construction contract for upgrades to the Marshall Ford Trading Post transmission line. No details were available.

The board also approved the sale of land and release from lien a property owned by the PEC in Lake Travis. In the resolution, the board concluded “that the land is no longer necessary or advantageous in the business of the cooperation” and “that the sale price represents the fair market value for the land.” The board also had to release a lien as defined in the Master Indenture from the bank. Details of the transaction will be available to the public only after “public filing of instruments.”

Information on a fourth resolution concerning the settlement of a lawsuit was not included with an answer to DailyTrib.com’s first request for copies. At the time of this story’s publication, a second request for information on resolution #2022-218 also had not been answered. It will be reported on when received.

The four resolutions were each approved 7-0, all members present. The executive session agenda contained 14 items, which were discussed but not acted upon after reconvening in open session. Those items included draft resolutions to negotiate a contract for an election service provider and to approve a 2022 capital improvement budget amendment for an individual project called Wirtz-Flatrock-Paleface.

Updates were given on the Texas Legislature, on a monthly markets report, and on transmission operations, including the control center currently under construction.

